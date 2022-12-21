Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut six feet off the top of the 50-foot tree. The group said Wednesday it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world. It urged the government to do more to tackle global warming. The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings. Criticizing such protests, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

