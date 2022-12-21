China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says China’s military sent 39 planes and three ships in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island. The defense ministry said 30 of the planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides. China has intensified its military harassment of Taiwan in recent years, directing planes or vessels toward the self-ruled island on a near-daily basis. It held large scale military exercises in early August in response to a visit by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China claims Taiwan is its own territory and threatens to assert those claims by force if necessary.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.