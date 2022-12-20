Syria’s army says 2 soldiers wounded in Israeli airstrikes

Syria’s military says two soldiers were wounded in Israeli airstrikes that hit near Damascus, the Syrian capital. A military statement reported the strikes early on Tuesday and said they were the first such attack in more than a month. It added that there were also some “material losses” in the strikes. The military said Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down a number of the missiles. The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was in mid-November. It killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three at an airbase in the province of Homs.

