Nevada governor: Death penalty needs to be addressed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he hopes his failed proposal to clear death row before he leaves office in two weeks starts a needed conversation about capital punishment ahead of the next legislative session. State lawmakers are set to meet in Carson City starting in February. Meanwhile, the state pardons board on Tuesday was set to vote on Sisolak’s last-minute request before a judgge on Monday evening blocked the proposal from moving forward. The judge said the board failed to properly notify the families of victims before the meeting. There are 57 inmates in Nevada awaiting execution.

By RIO YAMAT and KEN RITTER Associated Press

