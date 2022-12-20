Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, is on the witness stand in a California courtroom as part of the U.S. antitrust regulators’ effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. The Federal Trade Commission argues that if the deal is allowed to go through, it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation. It argues that would hurt consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside of Meta-controlled platforms.