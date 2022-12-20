How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House and the Senate are set to pass an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, the arcane election law that then-President Donald Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat. Democrats and Republicans have been working on the legislation since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, where Trump supporters echoing his false claims of election fraud interrupted the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory. The legislation would amend 19th century law that governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The legislation aims to ensure Congress does not arbitrarily decide presidential elections. The legislation was added to a spending bill that’ll be voted on this week.

