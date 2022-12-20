Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom
By MICHAEL CASEY and CHRISTINA LARSON
Associated Press
MONTREAL (AP) — A day after a historic biodiversity agreement was reached, countries now face pressure to deliver on the promises. The most significant part of the global biodiversity framework approved early Monday is a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. The deal also calls for raising $200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another $500 billion for nature. Advocates and negotiators said the money, stronger accountability language in the framework and greater awareness should help countries meet these goals.