German court to deliver verdict on ex-secretary at Nazi camp

BERLIN (AP) — A German court is expected to deliver its verdict on a 97-year-old woman charged with being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Prosecutors have called for the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany to give a two-year suspended sentence to the defendant. She is accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function. Defense lawyers have asked for their client to be acquitted, arguing that the evidence hadn’t shown beyond doubt that she knew about the systematic killings at the camp.

