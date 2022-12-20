Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore has derailed in Southern California. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The railroad says no one was injured and the cause of the derailment is under investigation. About half of the 23 cars fell over to their sides. The track is closed for traffic and it was not immediately clear when it would reopen.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.