Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting

TORONTO (AP) — A suburban Toronto man who was killed by police after authorities say he fatally shot five people in his condominium building, including three members of the condo board, had a court hearing scheduled for the next day to determine if the building’s management could evict him. Francesco Villi attacked neighbors on three floors of his building in Vaughan on Sunday, killing three men and two women and wounding a sixth person who is expected to survive. The attack happened the day before a scheduled online court hearing in which lawyers for the condominium corporation were set to argue that it should be allowed to evict Villi because he had spent years harassing building employees, board members and other neighbors.

