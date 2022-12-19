US homeless numbers stay about the same as before pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is making a new push to reduce homelessness. The initiative comes as a federal survey confirms something that’s obvious to people in many cities: The problem is not waning. The nationwide Point in Time count found that about 582,000 people were without housing earlier this year. That’s an increase of less than 1% from the last nationwide tally, conducted in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country hard. The federal initiative seeks to drive the count down by 25% by 2025 through efforts to house people who are homeless and prevent others from losing their homes in the first place.

By JANIE HAR and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.