Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes. Those actions touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation. And prosecutors are the sole deciders of whether to pursue charges against Trump. Nonetheless, the committee said Monday during its final public meeting that it regarded its report as providing a “roadmap to justice.”

