Polish leader at Hanukkah thanks Jews for aiding Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has paid tribute to Jewish communities in Poland and worldwide for the help they have extended to Ukrainian refugees this year. President Andrzej Duda expressed his gratitude during a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at his presidential palace in Warsaw on Monday. Poland’s Jewish community has helped organize housing, food, education and other aid for Ukrainian refugees, including non-Jews. Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates light overcoming darkness, powerful symbolism as Ukrainians suffer in the dark and cold and as humanitarian groups in Poland are preparing for the possible arrival of more refugees.

