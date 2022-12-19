Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl’s abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he laments any pain he caused by suggesting in a nationally televised interview that a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. The Republican maintained in a year-end interview with The Associated Press last week that his comments pertained to “a one-source newspaper story” and not to a crime report or crime victim “that didn’t exist to the best of anyone’s knowledge at the time.” But he says he realizes people didn’t hear his remarks as intended and he deeply regrets that “created a lot of pain.”

