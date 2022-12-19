Official: 8 killed in attack by gunmen on an Iraqi village

Officials say eight people have been killed and three injured in an attack by gunmen on an Iraqi village previously held by the Islamic State extremist group. The officials say the attack took place Monday evening in the village of Albu Bali, northwest of Fallujah in Iraq. It came a day after an explosive device went off in northern Iraq, killing at least nine members of the Iraqi federal police force who were on patrol. On Wednesday, three Iraqi soldiers were killed when a bomb exploded during a security operation in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

