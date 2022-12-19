Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year’s Eve party was sentenced to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven. Kymoni Davis of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davis was thrown out of a party at a Huntington bar on Dec. 31, 2019. According to court records, he returned with a pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing. The victims were treated at a hospital and released.

