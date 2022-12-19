Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to the science

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is excited by the prospect of next-generation coronavirus vaccines but worried about health misinformation as he prepares to step down at the end of the month. Fauci, who turns 82 on Christmas Eve, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years. He has advised seven presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, about a long list of outbreaks including HIV, Ebola and Zika. His next chapter: To try to inspire more people to become scientists and make the next big discoveries.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.