In joint raid, Kurdish forces seize IS militant in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A Kurdish-led group in Syria says its fighters with U.S. help have arrested a wanted militant with the Islamic State group that continues to stage attacks in the region. The Syrian Democratic Forces on Monday said its fighters led a raid on the home of an unnamed IS leader on Dec. 16 in the western countryside of Deir el-Zour. The group’s statement claimed the arrested man managed militant cells in the region. There are some 900 U.S. troops in Syria supporting Kurdish-led forces in the fight against the militant group. Syria has been mired in a bloody civil war since 2011 that has drawn in regional and global powers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.