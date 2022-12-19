Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation. In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Hogan described Jan. 6 as “one of the darkest days in American history.” Hogan is weighing a White House bid in 2024. He declined to say exactly how the former president should be held accountable, but said he believes Trump carried some responsibility after he “inflamed … a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy.”

