Ex-Rep. Joe Kennedy III named envoy to Northern Ireland
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has named former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as America’s special envoy to Northern Ireland. The appointment, announced Monday, puts a member of a storied Irish American political dynasty in a position to deal with post-Brexit economic tensions. Kennedy, 42, is a former congressman who lost a 2020 Democratic primary race against Massachusetts’s incumbent Sen. Ed Markey. He is the grandson of Robert Kennedy, who served as U.S. attorney general and senator and was the brother of President John F. Kennedy.