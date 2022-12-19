Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands’ role in slave trade

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ historical role in slavery and the slave trade. Rutte made the formal apology on Monday despite calls for him to delay the long-awaited statement. His 20-minute speech was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archive. Some activist groups had urged the prime minister to wait until next year’s July 1 anniversary of the country’s abolition of slavery. Some even went to court last week in a failed attempt to block the speech. “We know there is no one good moment for everybody, no right words for everybody, no right place for everybody,” Rutte said.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.