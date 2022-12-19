Central Park entry gate commemorates the ‘Exonerated Five’

NEW YORK (AP) — An entryway to Central Park has been dedicated to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger. The entryway on the northern perimeter of the park flanking Harlem is now known as the “Gate of the Exonerated.” The modest remembrance had been years in the making. Scores arrived in the chill of a late fall morning to dedicate the park entry to the men once known as the Central Park Five but now remembered as the Exonerated Five.

By TED SHAFFREY and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.