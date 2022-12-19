1/6 takeaways: Record for history and ‘roadmap to justice’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But after 18 months and more than 1,000 interviews, its final report has become so much more — a “roadmap to justice,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said. The panel unanimously made four criminal referrals Monday against Donald Trump for his role in the “multi-part conspiracy,” sending its recommendations to the Justice Department, which is already conducting its own probe. It comes as Americans come to terms with Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

