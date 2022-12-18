World Cup final ends just in time for Fox’s NFL coverage

Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France went to extra time and penalty kicks, bumping Fox’s “NFL Sunday” pregame show off the air. The fútbol ended just in time for Americans to catch kickoff for the football at 1 p.m. EST. Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel knocked in the decisive penalty kick at 12:55 p.m. That gave Fox a couple of minutes to capture Argentina’s celebration and allowed commentators some time to provide thoughts before the network switched to NFL.

