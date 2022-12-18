What to watch as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot is set to make its final case to the American people about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the presidential election that he lost in 2020 and why the Justice Department should pursue criminal charges in connection to that effort. The committee’s hearing on Monday is expected to be its closing argument after a year-and-a-half-long inquiry. And the committee is preparing to release a lengthy final report about its investigation of the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.

