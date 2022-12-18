‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win over France in Sunday’s World Cup final. He says he was “very sad, very disappointed” that France lost. He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room. Macron says he told them that “they made us all immensely proud.” Macron says the French players are expected to return home on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.