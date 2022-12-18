Man to be sentenced in murders of 8 from another Ohio family

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight people from another southern Ohio family faces the possibility of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced. A judge may hear Monday from relatives of the victims before deciding whether to give 31-year-old George Wagner the possibility of parole. Wagner denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Prosecutors say Wagner, his brother and their parents plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece. His brother and mother reached plea deals. His father pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.