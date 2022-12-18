Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A local official in Afghanistan says a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel has killed at least 19 people and injured 32. The Salang Tunnel is around 80 miles north of the capital, Kabul, and links the country’s north and south. A spokesman for Parwan province said Sunday that survivors remain trapped under rubble. The cause of Saturday night’s incident was not immediately clear. According to a local public health official, five women and two children are among the dead. Some of the victims are burned beyond recognition, the official said.

