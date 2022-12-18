Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title and the first since 1986. Millions of Argentine cried, yelled and hugged as they followed the game that was a rollercoaster of emotions. The national squad led by captain Lionel Messi has managed to unite Argentines with a sense of joy that isn’t frequent in a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and almost four in 10 live in poverty.

By DANIEL POLITI and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA Associated Press

