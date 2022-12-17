Poland’s top cop set off grenade launcher by accident

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top police official has said that he accidentally set off an explosion of a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials. The country’s top cop told the Radio RMF FM broadcaster that the accident occurred when he was moving the grenade launcher in his office this week. The comments reported Saturday were the first confirmation of what happened at national police headquarters in Warsaw on Wednesday morning. RMF FM said it learned from police source that the police commander received two used anti-tank grenade launchers as presents during a recent visit to Ukraine. Poland is an ally of Ukraine and has offered the neighboring country different forms of assistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.