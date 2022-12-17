N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean and Japanese officials say North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said the launch occurred Sunday morning but gave no further details. The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed the launch. The firing came three days after North Korea said it tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland. In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month’s launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

