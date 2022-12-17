Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police officer says a police station in volatile northwestern Pakistan came under an attack by suspected militants, leaving four officers dead and another four critically wounded. Police said militants used hand and rocket-propelled grenades, as well as automatic firearms in the attack early Sunday at the Bargai police station in Lakki Marwat district. The suspects fled the scene, according to Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station. Khan said police retaliated and called for reinforcement. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but previous attacks were claimed by Pakistani Taliban.

