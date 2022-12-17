IMF approves deal with Egypt for $3 billion support package

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a $3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in additional $14 billion in financing for the Middle East country. The IMF announcement late on Friday came after a preliminary agreement was reached in October between Egypt and the fund, literally hours after Egypt’s central bank introduced a series of reforms, including a hike in key interest rates by roughly 2 percentage points. The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have played havoc with global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.