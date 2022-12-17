Greece passes 2023 budget, forecasts primary surplus

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek Parliament has approved the country’s first budget in 13 years not to be drafted under the supervision of the country’s creditors. The 2023 budget passed 156-143 in the 300-member Parliament on Saturday evening after a sometimes tense five-day debate. The ruling center-right New Democracy was the only party to vote for it. In a separate vote, the socialists, the third-largest party, joined the ruling party to approve the defense budget. The budget calls for a primary surplus – excluding the servicing of the country’s debt – and forecasts that growth will slow to 1.8% in 2023, from 5.6% this year.

