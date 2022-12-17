Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, has been euthanized. Fish and wildlife officials said Saturday the decision to euthanize the beloved big cat was made after veterinarians determined it had chronic illnesses as well as a skull fracture from likely being hit by a car. P-22 became the face of the campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains, where they have room to roam.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.