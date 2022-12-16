Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s effort to vacate Johnson’s murder conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd. On Friday, after former Detective Joseph Nickerson recounted Johnson’s violent history, Judge David Mason asked: “You sure this isn’t a situation where you guys were in a little bit of a rush to make a conviction?” Nickerson denied it. Testimony concluded Friday afternoon, with Mason giving the sides 10 days to file briefs — meaning no decision will be announced until after Christmas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.