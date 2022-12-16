Washington man gets 2 years for threatening Black shoppers

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states. The Daily Herald reports Joey George of Lynnwood pleaded guilty in November to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference with a federally protected activity. As part of a plea agreement, George admitted he made phone calls threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland. At sentencing Friday, George said he regrets his actions and feels bad for the people he scared.

