University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California has reached an agreement with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system. The strike was the largest of its kind in the nation and disrupted classes at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. It was being watched by public universities across the country with academic workers taking on growing roles once reserved for tenured track faculty. The agreement still needs to be ratified before the strike officially ends. The contracts would go through May 31, 2025. The pay hikes and boost in benefits could have an impact beyond California.

By JULIE WATSON and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.