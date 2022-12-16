UN rejects seats for Myanmar junta, Taliban, Libya’s east

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has rejected attempts by Myanmar’s military junta, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and Libya’s eastern-based government to take their countries’ seats at the United Nations. The 193-member world body voted by consensus Friday to approve a recommendation by its credentials committee that the requests be deferred. The decision means Myanmar will remain represented at the United Nations by Kyaw Moe Tun, who was Myanmar’s ambassador when the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Afghanistan’s seat will remain with the country’s previous government, which was ousted by the Taliban in August 2021. And Libyan Ambassador Taher Elsonni, representing the government based in the capital Tripoli in western Libya, will remain that country’s envoy.

