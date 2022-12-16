TSA finds record number of guns on passengers at checkpoints

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency tasked with airport security says so far this year officers have stopped a record number of guns going through airport security. The Transportation Security Administration says it’s anticipating that by the end of the year they’ll have nabbed 6,600 weapons. The agency says that’s nearly a 10% increase over last year. In response, the agency says it’s increasing the maximum civil penalty for firearms violations to nearly $15,000. Passengers caught with a weapon also lose their TSA PreCheck status for at least five years. And depending on where the incident happens they can also face state or local charges.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.