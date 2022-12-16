South Sudan police say 5 killed in confrontation near bank

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Police say at least five people were killed in a gun battle with security forces outside South Sudan’s central bank in the capital, Juba. Spokesman Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin late Friday denied reports of a robbery attempt at the bank. He said the armed people had stolen money from a parked car near the petroleum ministry. He said were all South Sudanese nationals. The central bank in a statement confirmed the incident occurred outside its premises and said calm had returned.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.