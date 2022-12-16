Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno’s mayor is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a tracking device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. Hillary Schieve’s lawsuit alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. Schieve says she was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle. The lawsuit also says the company was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” it has not been able to identify. Plaintiffs David McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Friday.