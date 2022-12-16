Prominent Mexican journalist survives shooting attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Mexico’s best-known journalists says two gunmen on a motorcycle tried to kill him in a late-night attack on a Mexico City street. Radio and television reporter Ciro Gómez Leyva posted a description of the attack and photos of his bullet-ridden vehicle on social media. He said Friday that he was saved by the fact his SUV had bullet-proofing. This year has been the deadliest ever for Mexican media workers, with 15 killed so far. But all the killings and almost all the attacks have targeted journalists in provincial towns. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who verbally spars with Gómez Leyva, condemned the attack.

