Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Excitement for Sunday’s World Cup final in Argentina is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi’s hometown as many are hoping he will finally win the one major trophy missing from his illustrious career. The neighborhood in Rosario popularly known as La Bajada has turned into a sort of altar for Messi with murals and graffiti that praise him. Graffiti reads “From another galaxy and from my neighborhood.” Fans from all over the world come to visit Messi’s old house and the small soccer field in the corner where he learned the skills that would eventually turn him into an all-time great.

