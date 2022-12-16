ICC prosecutor ends Georgia, Central African Republic probes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is closing investigations in Georgia and the Central African Republic. The announcements Friday mark the first time the prosecution office has wrapped up probes in the court’s 20-year history. The closures come as the court investigates atrocities around the world, including a major investigation in the ongoing war in Ukraine that is stretching its resources. Prosecutor Karim Khan says that taking the decisions to close cases “are an essential part of articulating and implementing an effective prosecutorial strategy.”

