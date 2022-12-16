Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

