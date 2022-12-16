Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is moving to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. Garland wrote in a memo that powder and crack cocaine aren’t scientifically different, but for decades federal law has treated them differently. Civil rights leaders and criminal justice reform advocates said the laws have taken a heavy toll on Black communities. They applauded Garland’s changes but called for Congress to act and end sentencing disparities permanently.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.