Fiji observers say election was free after 5 parties protest

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An international group that monitored Fiji’s general election this week says it didn’t observe any voting irregularities and the process was transparent and credible. The group’s comments Friday came after five of the political parties that contested the election said they were launching a nationwide petition because they had no faith in the integrity of election officials. The election dispute threatens to destabilize the Pacific nation’s fragile democracy, which has been marred by four military coups in the past 35 years. This year’s election has pitted two former coup leaders against each other. Sitiveni Rabuka is trying to unseat Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who has held power for the past 16 years.

