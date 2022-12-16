Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles

NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere are getting a break from the record-high pump prices that they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been struggling with relentless inflation and have been used to lower prices. And heading into the winter, a number of conditions are straining oil supply, which could end up pushing prices for oil and gasoline higher. Among them are restrictions on who can buy Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russia’s crude because of the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, drivers are wishing prices were lower but hoping the situation doesn’t get worse.

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ and DAVID McHUGH Associated Press

