Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband will visit a new 988 call center that’s part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff has spoken out on mental health and normalizing talk of emotions for men. Emhoff will meet with crisis counselors and call center operators on Friday and receive a tour of the Maryland center. Emhoff’s visit comes as the entertainment industry reels from the suicide this week of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

